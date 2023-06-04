Don Crucifixto set to kick off #agbaballerchallenge with Dreamcatchers 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Two weeks after the release of the audio and video of “Agba Baller”; and the resounding success it is recording on several platforms online, Don Crucifixto is set to kick off a challenge among fans with hashtag #agbaballerchallenge.

Based on the strength of the audio and video topping the charts across radio and television stations all over the world, the song will be used for a challenge on social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and others.

The challenge will be kick-started by DreamCatchers Academy kids, who have promised to show their element in the contest.The dance group was founded by Seyi Oluyole.

The pre-release hype has helped the latest production from Don Crucifixto Entertainment to the online success it is presently enjoying, even though the challenge does not come with any price.

“It is just to explore the creativity in an average fan, and also to have fun online with the hope that the expected creations will also go viral on social platforms,” said a source close to the entertainment outfit.

The single and the video were released on May 12, 2023, and immediately garnered traffic online and offline.

The single, performed by Tumininu Oluyole, the CEO of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, also featured Wetly.

Agba Baller was composed by Don Crucifixto and Joey Benks, while the song was produced by Jay Ocean and Joey Benks.

The video was shot in Lagos by Abula of Grenade Company, stated by Don Crucifixto logistics manager Awofeso Jeremiah Ebunoluwatobi, known as Biggie