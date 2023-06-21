Don commends Kano Governor for reinstating anti-corruption czar, Magaji Muhuyi

Foremost political economy analyst, Dr Uche Igwe, has commended the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for reinstating Barr. Magaji Muhuyi as the Chairman of the Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission.

Responding to the statement confirming the development from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Tofa, Dr Igwe described Barr. Magaji as ”a resilient, God-fearing and uncompromising public servant who is tenacious in his principles.”

He urged the Chairman to keep to the same principles people know him for in Kano.

Dr Igwe praised the governor for committing to providing leadership in transparency, accountability and citizen engagement in line with the principles of Open Government Partnership (OGP).

He said:

”This bold and decisive action demonstrates the governor’s unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance within Kano state.

”The reinstatement of Magaji is a testament to Governor Yusuf’s determination to combat corruption and uphold the principles of integrity in public service.”