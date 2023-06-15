How Don Brymo Uchegbu slumped, died while shooting film in P-Harcourt

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary actor Don Brymo Uchegbu, best known for his royal father, traditional roles in movies, died on Thursday after he slumped while shooting film in Ahoada, Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He was 56. Brymo’s death happened barely a month after the movie industry lost yet another vibrant actor, Obinna Nwafor popularly called Saint Obi to the cold hands of death.

Popular actor and singer, Harry B Anyanwu confirmed the sad news to Vanguard.

According to him, Brymo slumped while he was on a movie set, and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

The deceased was said to have suffered partial stroke, resulting from high blood pressure.

“I returned to Asaba yesterday from Lagos, and was preparing to travel to Port-Harcourt, to meet him on set, before I had this sad news this morning.

“I just posted on the internet one of the videos I did with him alongside his own video, where he was saying people should appreciate him, while he was alive, and not when he’s gone, they will be praising him,” Harry B said.

Also, confirming the sad news in a post shared on his Facebook page, actor Mayor Ofoegbu shared the deceased’s picture, and wrote: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed away in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. It’s hard to say goodbye.”

Born in Don Brymo hails from Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was one of the most-sought-after actor in Nigeria ,who was known for his kingship roles in movies.

The deceased started his acting career way back in secondary school days, where he was involved in stage plays. But he went professional after joining the movie industry in 2000. And since then, he had featured in many films including “My Beloved Daughter”, “Snake Battle”, “Land of Fire”, “No Mercy”, “My God Never Sleeps” among others.

He also acted mostly in epic movies, contemporary movies, glamour movies and action thriller movies alongside the likes of Zubby Michael, Ken Erics, Yul Edochie, Chika Ike, Ini Edo and a host of others.

Until his demise, Don Brymo was one of the most respected and talented actors in Nigeria. His work not only entertained but also inspired a generation of aspiring actors, who looked up to him as a role model and mentor.

Don Brymo would be remembered for his infectious laughter, his unwavering support, and his ability to light up any room he entered.

The news of the actor’s demise came as a rude shock to many of his colleagues and fans, who have taken to their social media platforms to express their sadness over his loss.

Paying tribute to the deceased, actress Eka Duke wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes, I feel my pains, emotions and sadness in a very private way, but mehn! Can’t help but write this here.. This one touch me and it got me thinking.. wish we all knew the “set time” May the perpetual light of God keep shining on you sir.. the words I hate the most, “Rip”

Also, actress Mary Igwe said “Goodbye! A word I hate to use. But I have to say farewell sir till we meet again. May your happy soul rest in eternal peace.”

Actress Nuella Njubigbo exclaimed, “What a sad news! More emotional tributes have continued to pour in , as the video showing the late actor and Harry B which they did days back, vibing the latter’s song titled “Abiagom” surfaced on social media.