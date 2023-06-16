Domestic violence: Lagos begins support, healing sessions for offenders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, has commenced the provision of support and healing group sessions for perpetrators of domestic violence.

Executive Secretary DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, revealed that the commencement of the program was

in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu’s commitment and resolve to provide holistic response to Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the state.

Vivour-Adeniyi, said the worrisome increase in cases of domestic violence has informed the necessity to address the trend.

She revealed that the program would tackle the root causes of domestic violence, adding that the healing group sessions would help identify and address the underlying factors contributing to the perpetrator’s violent behavior.

She added that results from research had shown that these domestic violence cases stems from deep-seated issues such as unresolved trauma, anger management problems, substance abuse, or learned patterns of violence.

Vivour-Adeniyi, highlighted that without psychological intervention, there is a risk that they may perpetuate the cycle of violence in their own relationships or pass it on to future generations.

She noted that, through strategic intervention, perpetrators can gain insight into those factors and develop healthier coping strategies and also break the cycle of violence that the support and healing group sessions can avail.

She also disclosed that those structured intervention sessions would enable Perpetrators gain insights into alternative coping mechanisms, conflict resolution skills, and healthy relationship dynamics.