Dollar video: Kano anti-graft agency boss vows to reopen Ganduje’s case

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—The reinstated chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, PCAC, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, has vowed to reopen the investigation against immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, over controversial dollar videos.

It would be recalled that an online publication, Daily Nigerian, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting money from contractors to the tune of $5 million in cash.

The former governor, however, denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

But speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Rimin-Gado, who was removed by Ganduje over moves to investigate his (Ganduje) family for alleged financial misappropriation, and recently reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf, in compliance with court order, said the probe was necessary.

Asked if he was going to continue his investigation of Ganduje, Rimin-Gidado said: “When I said I will investigate Ganduje’s dollar case, he was the incumbent governor…I was working under him. Let alone now that he is a former governor?

“So I meant every word I said. At that time, I told you we will open an investigation and we are investigating.

“But there are certain limitations, because any incumbent governor, deputy governor, president or vice president had immunity under the Nigerian constitution.

“So there was a limit to what we could do. Now, the limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.”

Plan to reopen case, act of ignorance —Ex-AG

Meanwhile, former Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawal, yesterday described the plan by the reinstated Kano anti-graft boss, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, to reopen former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s dollar video case as an act of ignorance.

Responding to the threats issued by Rimin-Gado, the former Attorney General stated in an interview with newsmen in Kano that the reinstated anti-graft commission boss didn’t have the capacity to reopen a case already before the Appeal Court awaiting judgement.

He reminded the anti-graft czar that the case in question was a legal issue that had been delivered at a Federal High Court in Abuja that led to the Appeal Court case there too.

“How can you open an investigation into a case that is before an Appeal Court in Abuja. The dollar video case is still an allegation that is before a competent court of justice.

“So, for somebody to now come to Kano and start talking about it can even be tantamount to contempt of court,” he stated.

The former AG also said the case had two faces, one criminal and the other one civil, adding that the civil aspect was before the Appeal Court, while the criminal aspect was being investigated by the police.

He said: “The police in Abuja is handling the criminal aspect of the case and all those that are involved, that is the contractors handling the Kano projects, have testified before the police and the case is still on.

“Part of police investigation into the criminal aspect of the case led to the principal accused person running away from Nigeria and up till now the police authorities have not closed the case, so what are you investigating?” the AG queried.

Lawal finally cautioned against acts that could jeopardize the case in court and the police investigation on the matter.