Dokpesi buried at his country home, Agenebode 

Governors, former governors others grace event

By Ozioruva Aliu

Media mogul and politician, late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, was, yesterday, committed to mother earth at his Agenebode country home, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, were among prominent politicians that attended the burial.

Also in attendance were the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, immediate past governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, the Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, Sen Francis Alimikhena, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Ogiadomhe, Sen Ben Oni, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Vice Chairman South South of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, representatives of the traditional institution, religious leaders, among others.

The funeral mass was held at the open field of St Peters Secondary School Agenebode, while interment was later held at his residence.

In his homily, the Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev Gabriel Dunia described Dokpesi as humility personified as displayed by one of the thiefs that was crucified with Jesus Christ, who pleaded that Jesus should remember him in paradise while the other was castigating him.

He said Dokpesi was also giving to charity in his life time.

“As the saying goes, charity covers a multitude of sin. He represented charity, he repented and came back to reconcile with his creator. We must return to God, we must use this occasion whoever we are to return to God.

“We must continue his charity work as the dead can no longer do charity because he said that even in his death, he will continue to do charity through his media.”

In his remarks, Shaibu said the late Dokpesi was a fearless politician, who was not afraid to “speak truth to power.

“Today in Nigeria and the African continent, you cannot talk of the media without mentioning Dokpesi.

“In the political space, he was a very bold, fearless and courageous person.”