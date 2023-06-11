DJ Venum hits new milestone with “Moist Amapiano Mix” mixtape

By Ayo Onikoyi

Aletor Jordan popularly known as DJ Venum has continued to display his dexterity and versatility as the undisputed king of mixtapes returns with another “Moist Amapiano Mix” featuring the hottest Amapiano songs in the world right now.

DJ Venum, who is the resident Disc Jockey at Roma Lagos, Bogobiri House and Mainland Block Party put the masterpiece together in collaboration with Interspace Sound System.

According to him, “It is a collection of dope Amapiano hottest numbers, deftly put together to get a party rocking non-stop, all night long.”

DJ Venum, who is also a sound engineer displays his versatility and keen ability in mastery of different genres even though his favourite genres of music are Afrobeats and House.

He has played at several concerts and festivals. He regularly plays at Mainland BlockParty – Nigeria’s biggest youth event. He also has a residency at Bogobori and Roma Lagos.

He got the name Venum from a friend during his days as a rapper because of his depth and fierceness. DJ Venum, who is from Edo State, comes from a musical background. His father is a musician and creative artist who has a residency also at Bogobiri in Lagos.

His interest in music started at an early age from watching his dad play at music gigs.