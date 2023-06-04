Disregard statements from Isiguzoro, Ohaneze warns public

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has warned members of the public to disregard press statements from one Okechukwu Isiguzoro as he is not the Secretary-General of the organisation.

This is contained in a statement by the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and Issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Sunday in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu said Isiguzoro, who had been parading himself as the Secretary-General of the group, was not and had never been the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.



He described Isiguzoro as both a usurper and an impostor, an interloper who had no authority or mandate to act or speak on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.



The President-General recalled that on January 10, 2021, the General Assembly of Ohanaeze convened at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, and overwhelmingly elected Amb. Okey Emuchay, as the Secretary-General of Ohaneze.



“It is regrettable and also embarrassing that shortly after the Ohanaeze election, Messrs Chidi Ibeh and Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who never participated in the election declared themselves as President-General and Secretary-General respectively,” he said.



He explained that the leadership of Ohanaeze immediately took legal action against them and Justice Uchenna Mogbo of the Enugu State High Court, in a suit marked E/878/2022, issued an injunction “restraining them from parading themselves as representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo”.



“Since the above Court Order on March 12 which is still subsisting, Isiguzoro and his cohorts have continued to impersonate the Office of the Secretary General.



“He has also refused to honour the several invitations from security operatives to answer to criminal complaints of impersonation and perjury.

Based on this, Iwuanyaneu notifies the general public to discountenance any publication, press release or remarks emanating from Mr. Okechukwu Isiguzoro or any of his agents as such publications, press releases or remarks will not in any way represent the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” he said.



Iwuanyanwu also appealed to the media to be circumspect in what they publish about Ohanaeze and to seek clearance from Ohanaeze leadership before going public.



“We also request any member of the public who may have useful information on the whereabouts of Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro to report to the nearest Police Station or to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat at No. 7 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu.



“We wish to warn that anyone dealing with Mr. Okechukwu Isiguzoro on issues relating to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide does so at his/her own risk,” he warned.