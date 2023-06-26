Dismissed police officers beg IGP to implement court verdict reinstating them

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Some dismissed police officers have appealed to the Acting Inspector General of Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately implement the court verdict to reinstate them to the force.

They said that the judgement was given in April last year and that the former IGP failed to implement it despite advice from the Police Service Commission and Police Legal Department respectively.

In a statement issued and signed by their spokesperson in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Emmanuel Idris, appealed to the new IGP to ” use his good offices to correct this obvious injustice.

Idris said “We members of cadet inspector (force entrants 33,34, and 35) heartily felicitate with you on your well-deserved appointment as the new inspector General of Police.

” The frenzy, ecstasy, and excitement that heralded the announcement of your appointment, coupled with the spontaneous and wild jubilations that greeted your triumphant entry into the force headquarters after your decoration said much about not only how much you were accepted by the generality of Nigerians but your love by the Officers and men of Nigeria Police.

“Your Contemporaries and those who have had the opportunity to work with you all attested to your integrity.

“That you are an officer who does his job with the fear of God, fairness, equity and justice.

” It is against this background, that we the members of the above courses (force entrants) are appealing to you to help in the implementation of the court judgement in suit number..NICN /ABJ/281/2021CSP ECONG EGWO EGONG&3OTHERS VS PSC AND TWO OTHERS..

” This judgement has been given since April last year. But to our dismay, the former IGP vehemently refused to do the needful even after the directives to do so and the advice from the police service commission and police legal department respectively.

” The action of the IGp was also puzzling when he immediately implemented similar court judgement not long ago involving our Asp counterparts of courses 18,19 and 20.

” It became surprising why what was sauce for the geese was not sauce for the gander.

“The letter from the PSC as well as the advice from the CP legal to the former IGp are reproduced here sir.

“Consequently, we urge our new IGp to use his good offices to correct this obvious injustice.

They wished the new IGP “a prosperous tenure as you take up the mantle of leadership of Nigeria Police.