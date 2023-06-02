Digital supply chain solution unveiled to tackle MSMEs’financing gap

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A digital Supply Chain Financing, SCF, marketplace, Fiducia, has been unveiled to address the lack of access to credit for Nigeria’s Micro Small and Medium and Enterprises, MSMEs, financing gap estimated at N617.3 billon per annum.



Fiducia is a solution and marketplace that connects three types of participants – Buyer, Seller and Financier – on a digital platform to trade eligible receivables and carry out other forms of supply chain financing. It is a financing platform where SMEs can discount their invoice for cash speedily, enabling them to borrow money, become credit worthy and enhance supply chain sustainability.



Speaking, at the official launch of Fiducia in Lagos, Senior Associate, Digital Regulations at Stears, Mrs. Adaobi Oni-Egboma, said that Fintechs and new firms are creating digital footprints for MSMEs and opening up new lending opportunities for banks to partner as capital providers.



Oni-Egboma added that as an alternative financing model for MSMEs, SCF is emerging as an effective instrument to reduce financing gaps in developing countries.



Earlier in her welcome address, Chairperson for Fiducia, Ms. Bunmi Lawson, said that the global financial landscape is evolving and so are expectations and demands of businesses.



Lawson said: “Considering the size of MSMEs in Nigeria, and the severe effect of big corporate non-payment circles, the SCF market, remains largely untapped in Nigeria. We are here to empower Nigeria businesses to thrive.”



On his part, Chairman, Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhueda, the inability to solve credit problem for MSMEs is a failure on the part of the banking industry.