DESOPADEC Commissioner, Spencer commends Oborevwori for support to Ijaw nation

The Commissioner representing the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality on the Board of DESOPADEC, Hon. Okpoye Okubo Spencer has expressed his appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his support and the opportunity to serve in his administration.

In an Open Letter addressed to the Governor Hon. Spencer said, “I sincerely appreciate the exceptional support that you provided regarding my appointment as Commissioner, representing the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality on the Board of DESOPADEC prior to your swearing-in as the governor of our dear state.”

Governor Oborevwori, who recently assumed office following his victory in the gubernatorial election, received accolades from Hon. Okubo Spencer for his resounding success and subsequent swearing-in. The letter began by acknowledging the divine intervention that seemed to guide the governor’s journey, from his nomination as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the intense political battles leading up to the election. He expressed confidence that the governor would emerge triumphant even in any tribunal challenges.

Spencer conveyed his sincere gratitude to Governor Oborewori, saying, “Your support not only helped me achieve this great feat, but it also taught me the true meaning of teamwork. I am always filled with confidence knowing that I can rely on you whenever I need any form of assistance or guidance, and for that, I am grateful.”

Furthermore, Hon. Okubo Spencer reiterated his loyalty and commitment to Governor Oborewori’s administration. He assured the governor of his determination to work diligently alongside him to ensure the delivery of democratic dividends and the improvement of the people’s lives in Delta State. The Commissioner used the opportunity to extend gratitude on behalf of the political leadership of the Ijaw ethnic nationality and the residents of Egbema Kingdom.

In conclusion, Okubo Spencer offered his prayers and unwavering support to Governor Oborewori, expressing hope that God would grant him victory in any election tribunal proceedings. The letter closed with a final expression of esteem and regards to the governor.