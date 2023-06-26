Deploy technology to tackle crime, NGO tells IGP

By Henry Ojelu

A non-governmental organisation, Global Allies and Lovers of the Police Network, GALPONET, yesterday, urged the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to deploy technology in tackling crime in the country.

GALPONET, in a statement by its Executive Director, Mr. Obed Chinoyerem, expressed confidence in Egbetokun’s capabilities to reposition the Police, saying that his appointment was well deserved.

He said: “GALPONET congratulates the new Acting IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and also appreciates the former IGP, Mr Alkali Baba, for his good works in the Police.

“All over the world, technology has become a game changer in fighting crime. We urge the acting IGP to deploy all the necessary technological measures to tackle the increasing crime rate in the country.

“We know the tasks are enormous as our expectations are high, but God will equip you in every aspect of your leadership.”