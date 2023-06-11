Democracy Day: Tinubu to make nationwide broadcast on Monday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day, President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7am.

A statement issued on Sunday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House, enjoined

television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

This should be the first official nationwide broadcast to Nigerians by President Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.