Democracy Day: Tinubu to address Nigerians on June 12

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is set to address Nigerians on June 12 on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

The address which will be the first since his inaugural speech on May 29 will be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms, said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume.

At a news conference Friday in Abuja where he outlined the programme of events, recalled that Nigeria’s Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May, 29 to June 12.

According to him, the occasion is to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extra-ordinary sacrifice for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date.

H said; “However, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian Constitution.

“To commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that Democracy has ensued as well as areas where we need to make improvements. It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s Democracy celebration is “Hope Reassured”.

“It is pertinent to state that having had an elaborate Presidential inauguration this year, activities to mark the 2023 June 12, Democracy Day will be low key.

“Let me also assure everyone that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the celebration period and beyond”.