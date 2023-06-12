Democracy Day: Tinubu leads Nigeria towards good governance and prosperity

By Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello

Today is an important day in the history of Nigeria, it is Democracy Day, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has overtime stands out as a different breed of politician (a nontoxic and different man) — one who genuinely cares for the welfare of the citizens.

His objectivity on every issue exemplifies his commitment to serving every Nigerian, and we should all draw inspiration from his remarkable leadership style.

During his Democracy Day Speech, Mr. President, a man of class and wisdom, well aware of what is best for the nation and significance of composure in leadership, wholeheartedly acknowledges the suffering, pains, struggles, and inconveniences faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy by his administration. As a father of the nation, he has made a promise to alleviate the suffering of the people while ensuring that the era of subsidy becomes a thing of the past.

Within two weeks as President, he has demonstrated that democracy is not just a mere concept but a sacred principle that is here to stay in Nigeria. He has made key decisions with positive outcomes, skillfully negotiated with the Nigerian Labour Congress to avert their plans to go on strike thereby disrupting the economy. Through his open-door policy, President Tinubu encourages traditional rulers and all citizens to freely express their concerns, assuring them that their voices will be heard.

President Tinubu has wasted no time in laying a strong foundation for his administration. His appointment of a capable Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation showcases his dedication to assembling a competent team. Furthermore, he has shown his commitment to the judiciary by extending the retirement age of judges from 60 to 70 years, ensuring that experienced minds can continue to serve our nation.

Additionally, President Tinubu has signed important bills into law, including the long-awaited electricity bill, which addresses crucial areas of our national development. He has also exhibited exceptional negotiation skills by effectively resolving the selection of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In conclusion, President Bola Tinubu’s speech today resoundingly emphasizes the importance of democracy, not only as a platform for freedom of choice but also as a means to achieve social and economic justice. He assures us that our sacrifices will not be in vain, promising substantial investments in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities, all aimed at enhancing our quality of life.

I therefore applaud President Tinubu’s speech and commend his administration’s unwavering commitment to truth, equity, and justice. Under his astute leadership, I’m sure Nigeria is steadily advancing towards a brighter future where democracy thrives, and the well-being of all citizens is held in high regard.



Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello is an Award-Winning Investigative Journalist, Good Governance, Gender Rights and Peace Advocate. She writes from Abuja