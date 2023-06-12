Democracy Day: Put sentiments aside, let’s work together, Gov Nwifuru tells Nigerians

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has called on Nigerians to put aside sentiments and work with the new administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to achieve a more prosperous nation.

In a message to mark the 2023 Democracy Day celebration, Governor Nwifuru said the celebration has presented another opportunity for Nigerians to take stock of both progress and challenges as it affects the nation’s democracy.

“Today is a memorable and an eventful period in the annals of our nation. 24 years of an uninterrupted democratic rule is a clear indication that Nigerians have taken their destiny in their hands.

“Though, the democratic trajectory has been characterized by mixed experience , we are confident that the challenges will be surmounted in a matter of time “

The Governor who noted that democracy was the best system where ultimate power rests on the people urged political actors to learn from the obstacles, so as to build a nation that will be anchored on equity, fairness and justice.

“Periods of elections are over, time has come for all to close ranks , put aside primordial sentiments and work together in the interest of the nation”

He commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the steps he has taken so far to move the nation forward adding that there are indications that the future of the nation was bright.