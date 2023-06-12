Democracy Day: Nigeria bound to succeed under Tinubu’s leadership — Ramatu

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Onyize of Ebiraland and former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu has expressed optimism that Nigeria will Progress under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Aliyu stated this in a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, highlighting the notable efforts of the President during the struggle for the revalidation of the June 12 mandate.

The former Minister further noted that Tinubu’s presidency is coming at a time when Nigeria is striving for development.

She, therefore, assured that given the experience of the president, Nigeria will develop.

In the message captioned “Congratulations to a pillar of democracy, the Onyize said, “On behalf of my family and associates, I heartily felicitate with the people of Nigeria and the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this momentous anniversary.

“As a founding member of the pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition which assiduously mobilized support for democracy and stood in the forefront of the revalidation of the June 12 mandate, it is only fitting that we celebrate your contribution to the evolution of democracy in Nigeria.

“Indeed, Your Excellency, you are piloting the affairs of this nation at a critical moment in our march to greatness and development. Nonetheless, with your wealth of experience and determination, we are confident that the country will overcome all its challenges and achieve enduring progress and development.”