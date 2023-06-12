Democracy Day: Growing weaponisation of government choking citizens — MOSOP

Democracy Day celebration

Urges current govt to make a difference in Ogoniland

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

MOVEMENT for Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said Nigerian citizens are choking under increasing weaponisation of government at all tiers, urging the present administration to prioritise human rights and citizens’ welfare as a way out.

In his Democracy Day statement Monday, President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said,”In recent times, we have seen orders of the supreme court being disrespected, the state being run by peoples’ wishes, executive orders replacing laws, inducing a seemingly degenerating lawless society

“Government has been weaponized to the point that in some cases, there is no thriving opposition to check the excesses of government and give citizens an alternative during elections.

“We have seen civilians call out the army over minor family issues, the Police increasingly becoming a repressive force available for public officeholders to detain and torture rather than secure the people.”

Citing how the perceived weaponization of government undermine Ogoni peoples right to democratic freedoms, peace and security, the MOSOP President noted that Ogonis, “Have been subjected to the worst inhuman treatments despite frantic efforts by MOSOP to resolve the issues with feasible proposals.

“Government has instead encouraged conflicts in Ogoni, allowed conditions that heighten insecurity and weaponised privileges and powers of state against the people.

“That puts the Ogoni people under extremely difficult conditions and government in alliance with Shell have hoped that the people will be forced to give up on their rights and allow injustice to prevail”

Calling on the current government to make the difference, Nsuke said, “It’s a shame that we have been unable to peacefully resolve the Ogoni problem in over three decades. Instead of engaging with MOSOP, government have repeatedly used repressive tactics, divide and conquer methods to crush the people’s demands for basic rights.

“MOSOP has proposed a model for implementation of an Ogoni Development Authority as an acceptable path to a resolution and we are very committed to that process. We expect the government to give our proposals a chance. “