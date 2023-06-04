Delta’ll be great again under your watch, Okpe monarch tells Oborevwori

The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd) CFR, has predicted that Delta would experience greater development under the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Orodje gave the prediction on Saturday when the Governor paid him a condolence visit on the passing of his elder brother, Pa Nelson Mujakperuo at Opuraja community, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The Royal father who thanked God for answering prayers, said that he prayed about six years ago for an Okpe son to become Governor and told Oborevwori, “you will rule for 8 years”.



According to him, “about six years ago I prayed at Owa and after praying I told the Obi of Owa, Obi Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, “as you have your son as Governor, the next Governor I will have him as my son.

“At that time I didn’t know who is going to be the Governor and everybody were laughing at me but I have been very consistent on that prayer and God answers prayers and I thank God that He has answered my prayers.



“I also told him that as your son the Governor is taking care of your kingdom my son will also take care of my kingdom and am very sure that Oborevwori (Ukodo Okpe) will also take care of Okpe Kingdom and the entire Delta State.



“Okpe Kingdom will never be the same again so Your Excellency I am welcoming you and your entourage back home.

“It is our prayer that God will bless you and bless your administration because we are expecting more from you just as you said to move Delta to the next level,” the monarch said.



Responding, Oborevwori said he was in Opuraja to commiserate with the Mujakperuo family on the passing of their patriarch and oldest man in the community.



The governor also congratulated daughter of the deceased and her husband, Mr and Mrs Theophilus Uwanogho who got married Saturday.



“I have come here to commiserate with Opuraja people and the family of the deceased. I commiserate with all of you and I know that we can’t question God.



“God is the one that gives and takes life so may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.

“I will find time to come but I must thank you all for the prayers and support you have given to me. God will bless you, bless the Okpe Kingdom and Delta State,” the governor said.