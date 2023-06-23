Delta Youth leaders seek traditional rulers’ intervention in Okowa, Clark’s feud

The Leadership of the Delta State Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum has called on traditional rulers in the state to wade into the ongoing feud between immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

The youth leaders made the call yesterday when they visited the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue 1 and Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council at his Palace in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The group, which is the governing Council of the various ethnic nationalities youth groups of Ika, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ndokwa, Oshimili and Urhobo is led by Comrade Isaac Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, President of the Itsekiri National Youth Council.

Agbateyiniro told the monarch that the youth leaders were in his Palace to congratulate him on his emergence as the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and to call the attention of the Orodje of Okpe and indeed his entire Council members to the unpleasant news in the media over the interview granted recently by the Ijaw elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

The elder statesman in the interview had raised allegations bothering on misappropriation of funds due to the oil producing Communities in Delta State and a purported petition to the EFCC against the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking further, the Coordinating Chairman of the group called on the Orodje of Okpe and indeed other traditional rulers to intervene by appealing to His Royal Majesty, the Obi of Owa to appeal to his people not do anything that could escalate the issue as being planned.

Comrade Agbateyiniro said that the youths took it upon themselves to embark on the visit because of the ethnic dimension the issue was taking.

According to him, it is being rumoured that the Ika Nation were putting in place a team not only to respond to Chief E.K. Clark but profile all the Ijaw leaders that have held offices in the State and Nation.

“They intend to raise questions about their stewardship and to possibly raise petitions against them as they won’t sit back and watch their very pride, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa being harassed in the media and with anti graft agencies,” he said.

Speaking further, Agbateyiniro emphasized that there was need to sustain the unity and ethnic cohesion within the State as development does not thrive in an atmosphere of rancour.

“Your Majesty, our visit therefore is to formally inform you about the threat and dangers the above may cause our State if not urgently addressed as it has potential to undermine the unity, harmony, social cohesion and peaceful coexistence within the State,” Agbateyiniro stated.

In his response, the Orodje of Okpe thanked the youth leaders for finding time to visit his Palace and for approaching the issue with utmost maturity and civility.

He said that the Royal Fathers were equally troubled by the actions of the elder statesman and promised to immediately convene an emergency meeting of the traditional rulers council with a view to intervening on the issue.

He praised the youth leaders for the wisdom to reach out to them for intervention in order to save the state from another round inter ethnic hostility and distrust.

Comrade Godspower Enerho, President of the Urhobo Youth Council thanked the Monarch for the audience and assured him of the group’s readiness to partner with the Council whenever the need arises.