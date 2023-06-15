Delta Speaker: Guwor is square peg in square hole – Desopadec Director, Kome

The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Oghenekome Okpobor has congratulated the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor on his recent victory at the just concluded election of principal officers of the State’s House of Assembly.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Chief Kome noted that Rt. Hon. Guwor’s victory, is an attestation to the confidence and trust his colleagues have in his ability and capacity to pilot the affairs of the house in the direction of MORE development for the state.

“Let me state here that electing Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor as the speaker of the 8th Assembly is definitely a square peg in a square hole.

He is eminently qualified to pilot the affairs of the House in the right direction as affirmed by his colleagues through their overwhelming vote and support of his nomination. No doubt, he will join forces with the Executive Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to deliver on the MORE AGENDA”.

He wished him success and prayed to God Almighty to grant him peace all through his reign.