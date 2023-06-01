Delta PDP, Onuesoke hail appointment of Kingsley Emu

Kingsley Emu

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Edith Ndimele

WARRI – THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, and a chieftain of the party and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, have congratulated Dr. Kingsley Emu, on his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.



The party in a statement, yesterday, by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, also felicitated with other notable party faithful, Johnson Erijo on his appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser to the Governor and Mrs. Lyna Aliya-Ocholor, as Principal Secretary to the Governor.



The party said it specially expressed gratitude to the governor for his insight and valued consideration in picking the appointees, who have discharged themselves creditably in various spheres of assignments.

On his part, Onuesoke, described Emu as a worthy leader and a truly detribalised Deltan, who recognises and appreciates hard work, diligence, dedication to assigned responsibilities and a great motivator who is always on the side of truth, equity and good conscience.



Speaking in Asaba, Onuesoke said:”Dr. Emu is a brilliant scholar and painstaking technocrat. The mix of his highly prized background both in the private sector and public sector, stands him in good stead.



“The skill and dexterity garnered over the years in service, having served in various cabinet capacities in previous State Executive Councils, are strong assets that he will hopefully deploy in the discharge of his new assignment as SSG.



“This is a strong team and we applaud the governor, for the foresight in picking the right calibre of appointees, who are also loyal PDP members.”