Delta NUJ urges journalists to continue fighting for survival of democracy

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council has called on journalists within Delta and beyond to remain steadfast in fighting for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

The call was made, yesterday, by Michael Ikeogwu, Chairman, Delta State Council of NUJ and Patrick Ochei, NUJ Secretary, in a statement.

It said: “The role played by the Nigerian media industry in ensuring the enthronement of democracy in the country cannot be overemphasized.

“Many professional journalists were killed for us to gain democracy in Nigeria, so it is incumbent on those of us still living and practising to continue to nurture this democracy.

“It is worthy of note to realise that we have kept faith with our democratic journey in the past 24 years uninterrupted.

“Though leadership has not been right, making growth and development stunted, it is, however, our fight to keep democracy alive and kicking.

“We congratulate Nigerians for their patience these past 24 years of uninterrupted democracy, even as we equally encourage them to keep the flag flying.

“God willing, we shall some day get leadership right and then anchor on the promised land of democracy. We are optimistic that Nigeria will rise beyond primordial levels of bad governance and corruption to a level where all citizens will be happy and proud to be called Nigerians.”