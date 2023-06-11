DELTA: More key drivers emerge as Oborevwori hits ground running

By Festus Ahon

DETERMINED to keep to his campaign promises, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has hit the ground running with the appointment of some of the key drivers of his MORE agenda: Dr Kingsley Emu as Secretary to the State Government, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser, Hon Johnson Erijo as his Chief of Staff and Mrs Lyna Aliya-Ocholor as his Principal Secretary.

Oborevwori had, on May 29, immediately after his swearing-in, appointed his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon.

Hours after his inauguration, the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa formally handed over to him in a solemn ceremony preceded by prayers in his office.

The new Governor thereafter met with the Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies.

Oborevwori at the meeting gave insight into his MORE agenda and his vision for the state.

The first Sunday after his swearing-in ceremony, he worshipped at the Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel), Water Resources, Effurun, where he expressed gratitude to God and Deltans.

The Governor had, on Saturday, June 3, attended a reception organized by the Ika nation in honour of Okowa where he paid glowing tribute to his predecessor and approved the naming of the old Lagos/Asaba Road, which cut across Ika South and Ika North-East Local Government Areas, after h (Okowa).

Poised to deliver on his mandate, Oborevwori inspected sectors A and C of the ongoing Ughelli-Asaba Road dualization project on Monday, June 5.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Emu and Aguariavwodo on Friday, June 2, he told Deltans to expect more programmes that would positively impact on them.

Oborevwori, said, “I have no doubt that Dr. Emu will excel in his new role as SSG. He is a proven technocrat and strategist. Dr. Emu has served in various capacities as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Commissioner for Economic Planning, and Chief Economic Adviser. “He combines broad and deep intellect with administrative competence, networking abilities, and strong communication skills that is needed for the office of the SSG. It goes without saying that the new SSG possesses the comportment and carriage required for the office.

“Dr. Emu has a reputation for discipline, hard work, tenacity of purpose, high ethical standards, and passion for excellence. He is a consummate team player and I am fully persuaded that he is well prepared to enrich the social, political, and economic narratives of our beloved State.

“Furthermore, Dr. Emu represents a bridge between the old and the new. This administration is set to build on the legacies of the previous government and break new grounds in infrastructure renewal, human capital development, and social investment programmes.

“In this regard, Dr. Emu’s broad experience in government will be very useful in the implementation of our MORE agenda. He has a firm grasp of our policy direction and therefore, in a position to properly integrate it into the operations and activities of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

“A major requirement for success in this office is the ability to marry policy and politics. Policy generally points the direction of the government but good political skills enable their seamless execution.

“As the engine room of government, the SSG interfaces with and coordinates the operations of all the MDAs. Hence the SSG must be a consensus builder with the wisdom to marry policy with politics. Indeed, how the SSG carries out this function is very critical to the success of this administration. With his vast experience in corporate governance and the public sector, Dr. Emu is well equipped to handle this responsibility.

“I advise Dr. Emu to ensure that he is accessible to all. This office will certainly task your patience and resourcefulness because you will be confronted with all manner of issues from all manner of persons. But you must never lose your cool. Ask God for the grace and enablement to always remain calm, while maintaining the highest standards of discipline, firmness, and decorum.

“Senator Aguariawodo, the Senior Political Adviser, is a veteran in politics. He has the responsibility of ensuring that the policies and programmes of the government are in consonance with its stated objectives, advise on their political implications, mobilise the support of relevant stakeholders, and serve as a sensor of stakeholders and public opinion.

“As his impressive resume shows, Aguariawodo is a tested and trusted politician. The array of executive offices and elected positions he has occupied since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation speaks volume of his deep political roots, character and reliability.

“He will be an asset to this administration given his unassuming nature and benevolent disposition. I have absolute confidence in his ability to manage diverse persuasions and interests for the peace and stability of the State.

“Let me sound it loud and clear that this administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism or nepotism. I am an unrepentant believer in the unity of Delta State. Therefore, both of you must always strive for unity by ensuring that there is fairness, equity, and justice in all your actions and utterances.

“I wish to reassure the good people of Delta State that this administration will be faithful to its MORE Agenda. In formulating our manifesto, we were very mindful of the needs and aspirations of our people at this time.

“Deltans should expect MORE policies and programmes that will touch their lives positively, because ours is a home-grown approach to governance and development.

As I have always said, this will be an all-inclusive government whether in terms of projects distribution or appointments. With the appointment of the SSG, the process of constituting the State Executive Council has commenced.

“However, I wish to state that appointments into this administration will be based on capacity and merit. We need capable, tested, and competent hands who can hold their own and be worthy ambassadors of the government. Rest assured, it will be a good mix of youth and experience but they must be deserving”.