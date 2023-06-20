Delta guber tribunal: LP, Pela abandoned petition — Oborevwori

…Seeks dismissal

…We’ll fight this process all the way to the Supreme Court – Pela

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, told the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, that the Labour Party and it’s gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Ken Pela abandoned the petition they brought before it.

The Labour Party in the petition, challenged the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship election, saying that he should be declared the winner

Counsels of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN and Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, respectively, filed separate applications seeking the termination of the petition.

They argued that the petition was deemed abandoned, noting that the petitioners failed to file a pre-hearing notice seven days from when the last respondent on the matter filed his reply which elapsed on Monday.

Similarly, the Counsel of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Robert Emukperuo SAN,

also sought the dismissal of the petition on the same grounds

Counsel of the petitioner, S. I Nwogu argued that they had filed a pre-hearing notice at the right time and that it suffices for all the

respondents. He said they intend to respond to the application within two days.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Pela said he neither withdrew nor abandoned the petition “I didn’t abandon my petition; we will clarify whatever the issues are with our lawyer.”

On rumours that he had joined where he had been compensated, be said: “They did not see me coming, neither will they see me coming now. They kept thriving on rumours that l was given money, that l will step down, and that Labour Party has joined PDP.

“We will fight this process all the way to the Supreme Court to ensure that the process that will produce the next governor of Delta State will be excellent.”

The three-man tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, who earlier stepped down from the matter till 1 pm, adjourned the sitting to 24 June 2023 for a hearing of the applications.