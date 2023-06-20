Delta Guber: Omo-Agege, Gbagi others urged to withdraw case against Oborevwori

Sherriff PVC Crusaders have urged the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his Social Democratic Party, SDP, counterpart, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, in the 2023 governorship poll in Delta State to withdraw their court cases against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The group said that it was visible from the outset that Oborevwori would emerge victorious due to his popularity, adding that he would facilitate good and impartial governance in Delta.

Speaking to newsmen in Warri, Convener of the group, Edah Bismarck, said Oborevwori merited his victory due to his campaign strategies, noting that unlike his fellow contestants, he went to the nooks and crannies of the state to solicit votes.

Bismarck said: “Omo-Agege did not campaign vigorously like Oborevwori who went across the length and breadth of the state to solicit for support and vote from eligible voters. For the first time in my life I saw a gubernatorial candidate and the children going about to campaign unlike those who want to claim victory through the back door. Oborevwori has come to stay and he will rule for eight years, so I advise all those not satisfied with Oborevwori’s victory and the reality of losing the election to wait for another eight years.”

Also speaking, Yomi Emma, who advised Deltans to support the Oborevwori’s administration, said: “All Deltans have confidence in Oborevwori, who will deliver the dividend of democracy to the state.”