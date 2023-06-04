Delta cult war claims 2 as victim’s father collapses, dies

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

RENEWED cult war has claimed two persons in the Orhuwhorun community of Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, as police intensify efforts to apprehend the suspects.

This came following claims that the father of one of the victims named John on hearing the news collapsed and died.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a text message, confirmed that two persons were killed in the recent clash.

According to him, “Two deaths, manhunt for the suspects is ongoing. For now, peace has been restored.”

A source said members of a rival cult had earlier attacked and killed a member of the ‘Commissioner cult’ and in a retaliatory action, the latter group attacked and killed one John, a suspected member of the former group.

It was gathered that John’s father on hearing the killing of his son, collapsed and died.

The incident forced residents to desert their homes for fear of being hurt in the crossfire, as commercial activities in the community were temporarily halted.