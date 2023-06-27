Delta CJ grants bail to mother of two-weeks baby

…Gifts her twenty thousand naira

….Releases 5 others

By Jimitota Onoyume

18 years old mother of two weeks old baby , Miss Beauty Obi was granted bail by the Chief Judge of Delta state, CJ, Honourable Justice Tessy Diai during her visit yesterday to the Warri custodial centre widely known as Okere prison.

The Chief Judge , Justice Diai who was so moved by the circumstance under which the teenage mother gave birth also generously gave her a cash gift of twenty thousand naira to support her bills.

Earlier the Deputy Controller of the custodial centre, DC Edo Lucky made a passionate appeal to the CJ for her bail, noting that she gave birth through caesarian session and needed thorough medical attention.

He said the baby was in incubator for one week after delivery, adding that the prison authority spent one thousand naira hourly while the baby was in the incubator.

He said the boyfriend and father of the baby was brought to the prison same time with the teenage mother, pleading that the girl should be granted bail so the family could give her and the baby good attention.

“When young Miss Beauty was due for delivery she was taken to the Warri central hospital where she gave birth through caesarian session, but the little child was placed in an incubator for one week before reunited with the mother in custody.

“The one week the child spent in the incubator the prison authority was spending N1000.00 ( One Thousand Naira) hourly.”

On her part , the teenage mother,.Miss Beauty said police arrested her and her boy friend at a spot they were to sell a stolen phone , adding that she didn’t know the phone was stolen.

The teenage mother whose father is from Obingwa ,Imo state and the mother from Kwale in Delta state thanked the Chief Judge for the bail and kind financial assistance.

The CJ granted the bail with the following conditions, ” : N250, 000.00 ( Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) with one surety in like sum, the surety to be resident within jurisdiction of the trial court, deposed to affidavit of means and provide national identity card NIN number.”

The CJ acting on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP also discharged five others on grounds that they had no case to answer.