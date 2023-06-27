Home » News » Delta CJ grants bail to mother of two-weeks baby
June 27, 2023

Delta CJ grants bail to mother of two-weeks baby

…Gifts her twenty thousand naira

….Releases 5 others

By Jimitota Onoyume

18 years old mother of two weeks old baby , Miss Beauty Obi was  granted bail by the Chief Judge of Delta state, CJ, Honourable Justice Tessy Diai during her visit yesterday to the Warri custodial  centre widely  known as Okere prison.

The Chief Judge , Justice Diai  who was so moved by the circumstance under which the teenage mother gave birth also generously gave  her a cash gift of  twenty thousand naira to  support her bills.

Earlier the Deputy Controller of the custodial centre,  DC Edo Lucky made a passionate appeal to the CJ for her bail,  noting that she gave birth through caesarian session and needed thorough medical attention.

He said the baby was in incubator for one week after delivery, adding that the prison authority spent one thousand naira hourly while the baby was in the incubator.

He said  the boyfriend and father of the baby was brought to the prison same time with the teenage mother, pleading that the girl should be granted bail so the family could give her and the baby  good attention.

“When young Miss Beauty was due for delivery she was taken to the  Warri central hospital where she gave birth through caesarian session, but the little child was placed in an incubator for one week before   reunited with the mother in custody.

“The one week the child spent in the incubator the prison authority was spending N1000.00 ( One Thousand Naira) hourly.”

On her part , the  teenage mother,.Miss Beauty  said police arrested her and her boy friend at a spot they were to sell a stolen phone , adding that she didn’t know the phone was stolen.

The teenage mother  whose father is from Obingwa ,Imo state and the mother from Kwale in Delta state thanked the Chief Judge for the bail and kind  financial assistance.

The CJ granted the bail with the following conditions, ” : N250, 000.00 ( Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) with one surety in like sum,  the surety to be resident within jurisdiction of the trial court, deposed to affidavit of means and provide national identity card NIN number.”

The CJ acting on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution,  DPP   also discharged five others on grounds that  they had no case to answer.

