Delta CJ grants bail to mother of 2 weeks baby

•Gifts her N20,000

•Releases 5 others

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri—An 18 year- old mother of two weeks old baby, Miss Beauty Obi was granted bail by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Tessy Diai during her visit, yesterday, to the Warri prison, commonly known as Okere prison.

The Chief Judge, Justice Diai who was so moved by the circumstance under which the teenage mother gave birth also generously gave her a cash gift of N20,000 to support her bills.

Earlier, the Deputy Controller of the Prison, Edo Lucky made an appeal to the CJ for her bail, noting that she gave birth through caesarian session and needed thorough medical attention.

He said: “When young Miss Beauty was due for delivery, she was taken to the Warri Central hospital, where she gave birth through caesarian session, but the little child was placed in an incubator for one week before reunited with the mother in custody.

“The one week the child spent in the incubator the prison authority was spending N1000 hourly.”

On her part, the teenage mother, Miss Beauty said police arrested her and her boy friend at a spot they were to sell a phone alleged to be stolen, adding that she didn’t know that the phone was stolen.

The teenage mother, whose father is from Obingwa in Abia State and the mother from Kwale in Delta State thanked the Chief Judge for the bail and kind financial assistance.

The CJ granted the bail with the following conditions, “The sum of N250.000 with one surety in like sum. The surety to be resident within jurisdiction of the trial court, deposed to affidavit of means and provide national identity card NIN number.”

The CJ acting on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, also discharged five others on grounds that they had no case to answer.