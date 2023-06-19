DELSU suspends lecture for one week in honour of late student

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Delta State University, Abraka has suspended lectures in honour of late Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 level Art Education Student, who passed on in a controversial circumstance.

This is coming after the Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has set up a Special Committee to Investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 Level Student of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts

The special Committee had Prof. Eze Kingsley Nwangwa as Chairman, Mr. Monday Izu – Member/Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Callister Obi, Dr. Mrs. Ufuoma Awhefeada and Mr. Caleb Okupa (SUG President) as Members.

The lecture suspension was contained in a circular from the school management after meeting with the students.

It read, “This is to inform the University Community that arising from the meeting the University Management had with the Students today, Monday, June 19, 2023, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga has directed that the following activities should be held to mourn and honour the memory of late Ayaemene Eugene, a 100 level Art Education Student, who passed on recently.

“Tuesday, 2023, June 20. Opening of Condolence register At designated points. Wednesday, June 23, 2023 Candle Light Procession. Thursday, 2023, Memorial Service and Tribute Ayaemene Eugene,

“Friday, June 23, 2023 is Submission of Report of Investigation, Committee instituted by Vice-Chancellor on the Circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Avaemene Eugene

“NOTE: The Vice Chancellor has on behalf of Senate suspended lectures and seminar presentations for the week to enable students pay respect to their departed colleague.” The circular added.