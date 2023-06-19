DELSU sets up committee to investigate death of 300-level student, calls for calm

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has set up a Special Committee to Investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 Level Student of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts

This is coming as students protested the death of their colleagues, insisting it was due to negligence by the school health centre.

The Special Committee had Prof. Eze Kingsley Nwangwa as Chairman,

Mr. Monday Izu – Member/Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Callister Obi, Dr. Mrs. Ufuoma Awhefeada and Mr. Caleb Okupa (SUG President) as Members

Vanguard gathered that the terms of reference of the committee is “To investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident leading to the death of Ayaemene Eugene and An other issues incidental to the above.”

Following the death and the attendant protest, the Student Union Government led by its President, Caleb Ogagaoghene Okupa were forced to issue a special bulletin calling for investigation on the incident.

The bulletin read in part, “The Executive Committee Members of the Student Union Government hereby wish to condemn in its entirety the unfortunate incidence of the death of Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 level student of the Department of Fine & Applied Art on his way for further medical treatment after being referred by the University Health Services.

“The Student Union body and the University Management had quickly set-up a Committee to investigate the circumstance surrounding this unfortunate incidence with a view to unravel the cause of the demise of our dear Student and the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

“Arising from the above, all Delsuites are advised to remain calm and law abiding in order to avoid the breakdown of law and order.

“Furthermore, all classes for tomorrow, Monday, 19th June, 2023 have been suspended.

“We are assure all Delsuite that we are on top of the matter. Injury to one is injury to all.” It added.

To calm fray nerves, Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga also issued a bulletin to express his dismay.

“The Vice-Chancellor received with sadness the reported death of Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 Level student of Fine Arts, after reference by the University Health Centre. An investigation has been instituted by the Vice-Chancellor on the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“This is to assure the students and the University Community at large that anyone found professionally culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the extant university regulations.

“All students are urged to remain calm and conduct themselves peacefully as adequate steps are being taken to prevent the occurrence of this ugly incident in the future.” It read.