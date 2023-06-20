DELSU investigates death of 300-level student, calls for calm

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI — THE Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has set up a special committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 level student of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts.

This is coming as students protested the death of their colleagues, insisting it was due to negligence by the school health centre.

The special committee has Prof. Eze Nwangwa as Chairman, Mr. Monday Izu, member/secretary; Dr. Callister Obi, Dr. Ufuoma Awhefeada and Mr. Caleb Okupa (SUG President) as members

Vanguard gathered that the terms of reference of the committee is “to investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident leading to the death of Ayaemene Eugene and other issues incidental to the above.”

Following the death and the attendant protest, the Student Union Government led by its President, Caleb Okupa, was forced to issue a special bulletin, calling for investigation into the incident.

The bulletin read in part: “The Executive Committee members of the Student Union Government hereby wish to condemn in its entirety, the unfortunate incidence of the death of Ayaemene Eugene, a 300 level student of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts on his way for further medical treatment after being referred by the University Health Services.

“The Student Union body and the university management had quickly set-up a committee to investigate the circumstance surrounding this unfortunate incidence with a view to unravelling the cause of the demise of our dear student and the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

“Arising from the above, all Delsuites are advised to remain calm and law-abiding in order to avoid the breakdown of law and order.

“We are assure all Delsuite that we are on top of the matter. Injury to one is injury to all.”

To calm fray nerves, Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga also issued a bulletin to express his dismay over the incident.