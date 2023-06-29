Deforestation: Fintiri bans indiscriminate cutting of trees in Adamawa

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has banned indiscriminate cutting of trees for charcoal production to avert deforestation in the state.

Fintiri announced the ban when traditional rulers, members of the state House of Assembly and the Judiciary paid him Sallah homage in Yola on Thursday.

According to him, indiscriminate cutting of trees act negative effect on the environment and increase rate of flooding, among other challenges.

Fintiri urged the traditional rulers to relay the message to their respective communities in order to safeguard the environment.

The governor, who noted that there was already a law in that regard but which had not been fully implemented, expressed the need for all stakeholders to take action to end the menace.

He pledged his administration’s support to farmers, particularly with the supply of agricultural inputs to boost production, as a means of cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

Fintiri expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of some of the courts in the state, assuring of their rehabilitation.

He also assured that his administration would ensure continued harmonious working relationship with the legislators for the development of the state.

The governor expressed gratitude for the homage and love shown to him, pledging the independence of the legislature and the judiciary for the development of the state and the betterment of the citizenry.

In their separate remarks, the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammad Mustapha, thanked Fintiri for his contributions to the development of the state.

Lamido, who was represented by the Waziri of Adamawa and former Vice-President, , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, assured of the support, cooperation and prayers of all the emirates and chiefdoms toward rebuilding the state.

The Chief Judge, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman, thanked the governor for his commitment to reforming the judiciary from the beginning of his first tenure till date.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bathia Wesley, congratulated Fintiri on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, assuring him of cordial working relationship. (NAN)