Death Rumour: Ex-Defence Minister, Magashi is alive – Spokesman

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Spokesman of the former Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) on Friday said that the trending story about the death of his principal is untrue and should be disregarded as a mere mix-up in the names.

Mohammad Abdulkadir in a statement said, “His rumoured death prompted immediate telephone conversation with General Magashi who said he is hail and hearty.

“He, however, blamed the unverified story about his death on the coincidence in the shared name of Magashi.

“Findings, however, revealed that the death occurred of Dr Labaran Kabir Magashi who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday in Kano.

“Those who authored the online story perhaps mistook him for the late Magashi who is not in any way related to him.

“While thanking those who inundated him and his family with calls and text messages to confirm the authenticity of the disturbing, sudden and shocking story about his rumoured death, he thanked Nigerians for their concerns, solidarity, and show of love.

“The former Minister however condoled the family of the late Dr Labaran Kabir Magashi.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive and put him in Jannat Firidaus.