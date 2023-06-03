Death rumour: Akeredolu is alive — Ondo govt clarifies

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

— lgnore rumour on his death

—- His whereabouts shouldn’t be a secret — SDP, PDP insist

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government weekend asked Nigerians to ignore the rumour of the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speculations were rife that the governor who had been indisposed for a while, passed on this morning.

But the state information and Orientation Commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement in Akure, made the clarification.

The statement reads “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.

However, both the Social Democratic Party and the People’s Democratic Party, have raised concerns over the governor’s health.

While the SDP, state chairman, Stephen Adewale kicked against the secrecy of the health conditions of the governor, the spokesperson for the People’s Democratic Party, Kennedy Peretei, said the governor’s whereabouts should not be a secret.

Adewale said that ” There are now serious doubts about Governor Akeredolu’s capacity to continue to govern the Sunshine State as his medical conditions remain shrouded in secrecy.

“It is quite disturbing that the state of the governor’s health has become a topic of state curiosity and concern.

” This situation continues to undermine the ability of the State government to fulfil its obligations and commitments, including those requiring the government to provide economic pathways to millions of people facing absolute poverty and uncertainty in the Sunshine State due to the reckless and insensitive removal of subsidy by the APC-led federal government.

“Ondo SDP call on Arakunrin to respect the good people of Ondo State who have voted for him twice by presenting his medical records to the general public.

“We strongly believe that the good people of Ondo State have the right to know about the medical conditions of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

On it’s part, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, said that ” those hiding the governor should tell the people where he is to save the state from speculation.

“As mortals, any human being can fall sick. Whether in public office or private life. Rotimi Akeredolu is employed by the people of Ondo State and maintained with taxpayers’ money. So, it is criminal and a great disservice to keep mum over his health status and his whereabouts.

” In 2010, when then-President Umar Yar’Adua was incapacitated due to ill health, Akeredolu was one of the most vociferous voices, calling for his resignation and allowing the then Vice-President to take over.

” If for whatever reason, Akeredolu can no longer discharge his official responsibilities, the most reasonable thing to do is to hand over to the Deputy Governor as required by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Our party joins millions of Ondo State people to pray for Akeredolu’s quick recovery, but nobody should play politics with his ill health.

Peretei added that “Nobody should ground the state beyond its present state. Let Akeredolu resign if he is no longer fit to be governor.