DCG congratulates newly elected Speaker, Deputy, members 8th Delta House assembly

Delta State House of Assembly

The National Coordinator, Delta Connect Global (DCG) and Sheriff Call Center, Dr Vincent Udume Odogbor, on behalf of leadership and members, congratulate Emomotimi Guwor and Barrister Arthur Akpovwovwo on their emergence as Speaker and Deputy of the 8th Assembly.

A statement made available to Vanguard noted that “The duo no doubt is a supersonic combination needed for the legislative speed in the 8th Assembly”

“We also congratulate other house members of the 8th Assembly and respectfully remind you of the trust, confidence and expectations reposed in you by your constituents, we enjoy that you prioritize the well-being of Deltans in your legislative business. The current house members are well-respected distinguished Honorable men and women of great worth and we expect the best as you deploy your wealth of experience to propose, sponsor and pass bills that will have a positive impact in all sectors of the states economy, social life, infrastructure upgrade and security structures, particularly bills that will enhance economic productivity, Youth development, Power generation as well as create the right framework that attract more foreign and local investors to the state.

Legislation remains a fundamental criterion and foundational framework for executive operations in delivering development to the people of Delta state.”

“We hope that the Honorable members of the 8th assembly will live up to their responsibility as lawmakers.

We equally want to express our gratitude to His Excellency Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis, The Executive Governor of Delta State, the immediate past Governors His Excellency Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa CON, and His Excellency Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan CON who have shown pragmatic and progressive leadership, through proper democratic processes, providing topnotch leadership and direction for our party, as well as the entire State, with good reward system for loyal and committed men and women of Delta State.”

We are keenly observing and following your footsteps with rapt admiration. It’s our earnest prayer that the Almighty God preserve, and protect you from harm’s way and give you wisdom, sound health and most importantly longevity to enjoy the fruit of your labour.

God bless Delta State!!!!