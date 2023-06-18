Day of the African Child 2023: YMCA tackles parenting at 59th AGM

File photo: Children

Morenike Taire

A don of the University of Lagos, Professor Omololu Sofoluwe has charged Nigerian parents as leaders of today, to properly bring up the leaders of tomorrow while equipping them for their future roles.

The Professor of Sociology while delivering the guest lecture at the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Young Men’s Christian Association, YMCA of Lagos themed “Good Parenting, a Panacea for National Rebirth “in Lagos, said the call was not a coincidence, coming just after another political transition as a nation with the inauguration of a new administration on May 29.

Professor Sofoluwe, in his exposition, defined the terms ‘good parenting ‘, ‘bad parenting ‘, and ‘national rebirth ‘, stating that the pervasive bad leadership in the country has had a negative impact on parenting outcomes.

According to him, recently marked Children’s Day and Day of the African Child, are constant reminders of pervasive failed parenting and the need to curb the attendant consequences namely cultism, drug use/ addiction and sexual perversion.

He remarked, “Children should be taught the value of work and dignity of labour; as well as to do their best and put their trust in God. Love your children and make them feel loved. Create time for them, play with them. Spend quality time with them”.

He further enjoined parents to protect and counsel children against corrupting influences including mass media and the internet.

Speaking earlier at the same event, Chairman, YMCA of Lagos Brother Taiye Taiwo also spoke to the theme,

stressing that parents are responsible for the physical, spiritual and emotional wellbeing of their children. Quoting the scriptures, he submitted that children do what they see rather than what they are told.

” The moment a woman is pregnant , every word that must come from your mouth must be positive. The child is seeing, hearing right from the womb”, he said

Dr Adefemi Adedugbe, chairman, Programmes Committee of the YMCA of Lagos said the country needs a revamp, which would necessarily start from the family.

“There was a story of a lady who wanted to go for a party and gave her baby some drugs to sleep. Unfortunately, that baby never woke up. We expect that sometimes we have youths who end up single parents because of some mistakes, but we also want them to take responsibility for being parents. In the olden days, people would not want to do things that are wrong because they didn’t want to spoil their family names”.

Mr Abiodun Okesanya, General Secretary, YMCA of Lagos, addressing newsmen told Vanguard that the problem of unemployment and underemployment is a growing one in the society.

AGM is a time for us to meet with all our members and to give a report of our activities in the previous year. Changes in the board come up . The procedure to bring them on board will be considered and approved by the AGM.

Speaking to the theme, he said the family unit is the determinant factor in success of the society.

“The vision of my chairman which I have adopted is to move YMCA forward. Young people in particular have challenges in Nigeria. We are aware of this problem of drugs. According to official statistics, we have 30 percent unemployment and the problem is growing.

Our primary focus is to help the young people have faith that they can have a positive impact on the future”.

As usual, scholarships were awarded to deserving students during the event, while awards were given to deserving long serving members.