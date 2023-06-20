DataPro suspends credit rating of Tingo Mobile

By Tunde Oso

DataPro has suspended the credit rating of Tingo Mobile.

In a terse statement sent to Vanguard by, Abimbola Adeseyoju, Managing Director/CEO of DataPro, yesterday said, “In-line with international best practices, DataPro hereby suspends Tingo Mobile’s Credit Rating due to the Company’s inability to provide required additional information to sustain the Rating assigned on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023.

According to Adeseyoju, “In the past one-week, DataPro has engaged with Tingo Mobile to get clarity about its recent acquisitions and financial structure.”

“Unfortunately, the Company has not taken advantage of the timeline for it to provide needed information that will enable us sustain the rating assigned.

“This statement is given without prejudice or malice, it is a standard rating procedure globally,” the statement concluded.