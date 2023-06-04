Dapo ‘ll consolidate on electoral promises – Adeboye Amodemaja

Adeboye Amodemaja, high-flying businessman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Alanquadri Investment Nigeria Limited has thrown his weight behind governor Dapo Abiodun to consolidate on his first term performance in office and take Ogun state to the next level in his second and final term of office. Amodemaja in his congratulatory message to governor Dapo Abiodun on his swearing-in as Ogun governor for second term said that the governor has proved in his first time in office that he is up to the task of placing Ogun state on a new pedestal.

According to the likeable businessman, governor Dapo Abiodun’s impressive scorecard in first term of office earned a return to the Oke-mosan Governor’s office describing his second term victory as a well deserved one. The businessman believe that governor Dapo Abiodun has already set the state on the path to greatness. And he is confident that he will complete his many projects in his second term in office.

Amodemaja, a prominent Chief and the Sarumi of Ijeun in Abeokuta also appealed to the good people of Ogun State to support the Dapo Abiodun administration irrespective of political or party affiliations in order to participate in the collective responsibility of building our future together.

Famous for his philanthropic heart, Amodemaja is the CEO of Alanquadri Investment Nigeria Limited, a prospering company with interests in real estate, livestock farming and plantation and so much much. Best known for his humility, Amodemaja’s bright personality has endeared him to a lot of people from all walks of life including high-profile individuals and men of power and influence.