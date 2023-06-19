Daniel Alves faces 12 yrs in prison over sexual assault

Brazilian footballer and former Barcelona star, Dani Alves, could get up to 12 years in prison for an alleged sexual assault at a Barcelona nightclub, with his trial set for between October and November 2023.

The 40-year-old has been detained since January 23, 2023, after a 23-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in a toilet at the renowned Sutton Club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has had many pleas to be freed on remand denied, as the Barcelona high court’s judges rejected the most recent appeal.

According to Marca, there are worries that if Alves were released, he may leave the nation and return to his native Brazil, which doesn’t extradite its residents.

A new article from El Periodico stated that a trial date has already been set for Alves’ case, although the exact time has not yet been verified.

Alves could receive a sentence of six to twelve years if found guilty due to the Law on the Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, which took effect in October.

In a TV interview before his arrest, Alves said he had never met his accuser.

He later revised his account after being detained, asserting that there was no assault and that there had been an agreement.