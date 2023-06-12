Dani Alves to remain in prison after denied bail

Former Brazil defender, Dani Alves will remain in prison after being denied bail on Monday as the investigation into an allegation of sexual assault continues.

The 40-year-old was arrested in January 2023 over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, 2022.

The allegation has come with some corollaries one of which was his contract with Mexican side Pumas UNAM terminated.

The Barcelona court have repeatedly denied requests from the Alves’ defence that he be freed on bail while the investigation continues. One such refusal came as early as February, with the most recent coming last month.

It was ruled again on Monday that Alves be remanded after review of footage put forward by the defence showing alleged flirting with the accuser.

However, this evidence was dismissed, after the court ruled that flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault”.

Alves remains in custody and has reportedly been declared a flight risk, despite the defence being willing to give up his passports and install a tracking device.

Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.

He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.