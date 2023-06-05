Customs impounds truck load of Indian Hemp from Ghana

… Five trucks got away, one suspect in custody

Over 6,800 bags of foreign rice sized in May

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Monday said it impounded a truck load of Indian Hemp around the Lekki area of Lagos brought in by boat from Ghana.

Vanguard gathered that the smuggled item from Ghana was loaded into six trucks, five of which got away before the Customs operatives arrived at the area where the trucks were driving through.

The Unit also said that a total of 6,800 bags of foreign parboiled rice were impounded at various locations in the South West region of the country.

Disclosing this in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, said that one suspect is in the custody of the Service why investigation is ongoing.

According to him, “Detentions and seizures recorded within the period under review amounted to 79 seizures, with a total Duty Paid Value, DPV of N1 billion are products of surveillance, intelligence gathering and regular patrols.

“These were intercepted at different times and locations within border corridors of the South-Western Zone. “Notable among the seizures are: 6,861 X 50 kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 12 trailer loads);

1,236 jerry cans; 25 litres (30,900 litres) of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, 9,857 parcels (5,338 kg) of cannabis sativa and 2 X 20 containers of unprocessed wood.

“Others are four units of used vehicles (Tokunbo), 40 X 5 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 54 bales of second hand clothing. “Four suspects were arrested in connection with some of the intercepted goods,” he noted.