Customs hand over 414 sacks of donkey meat to NAQS

…rakes in N98m revenue in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state area command of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, handed over 414 seized sacks of donkey meats and skins to the National Agriculture Quarantine Services, NAQS, in Kebbi state.

Speaking during the handover, the state comptroller of Customs, Dr Ben Oramalugo, said that the process of the seizure began at Maje Border and ended at Kamba axis where the operatives successfully seized the donkey meat and skins from the smugglers.

Oramalugo added that the hand over which was done at Kebbi command in Birnin Kebbi was in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration to assist them to carry out necessary action with the seized items outlawed by Customs 165 of CEMA CAP C45 LFN of 2004 when smuggled into the country.

Responding, the assistant Comptroller-General of NAQS, North West, Adamu Isah Gano while accepting the seized items expressed appreciation to the command, noting that such items are endangered species under international trade, and one needs a permit and certification to carry out such business as provided by the law. He pledged to take action on the items handed over to him.

In the area of revenue generation, Dr Oramalugo said that through lawful paid duties, Kebbi State Command of Nigeria Customs had generated over ninety-eight million in the month of May 2023 which represents 111% of the command’s monthly revenue target. He thanked stakeholders and members of his team for contributing to the success recorded.

He assured the people of Kebbi state that the command and its operatives would remain focused and undeterred in the face of threats by smugglers as they strive to secure land borders and waterways in the state.