Customs Comptroller-General, Adeniyi charges officers to be economic growth catalysts

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr Adewale Adeniyi, has charged officers of the Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS) to act as catalysts to the economic growth of the nation.

The charge was contained in a Sallah Message, according to a statement by the spokesman of Customs, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, in Abuja, yesterday.

He urged officers and men of the Service to use this season for reflection on the sacred responsibilities which God has placed on them to serve as catalysts in Nigerian economic growth and development.

Mr.Adeniyi reiterated his commitment to implementing pragmatic policies that would shape a brighter future predicated on the safety, security and economic stability of the nation.

Amidst the demands of such duties, the CGC stressed the need to reflect on the significance of this festive season.

He also admonished them to demonstrate the importance of compassion and generosity, not only towards their immediate family and friends but also to those in need.

While pledging better service delivery on behalf of his management team and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Ag. CGC tasked them to imbibe the principles of integrity and professionalism.

He described that the Sallah period as a pointer to the values of sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

The Ag. CGC enjoined all Nigerians to embrace the life of service and sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim in the quest to build the nation of their dream.