CSOs, stakeholders call for amendment of PIA

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Civil Society Organizations and critical stakeholders including community leaders, women and youth at a town meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital picked holes in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), calling for the amendment of the law to meet the overall needs of the Niger Delta people.

The meeting convened by a frontline women’s rights organization, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Center, headed by Emem Okon discussed the existing socio-ecological issues in the oil-impacted communities in the State, especially how it affects the womenfolk.

Participants examined and interrogated the over six decades of oil extraction and its attendant impact on the people of the Niger Delta region and particularly women.

Participants shared sad stories and lamented how their lives have been adversely impacted by oil extraction, and how they have observed the steady decline and deterioration of their lives and environment.

The meeting noted that women were directly affected by environmental devastation as a result of their status and gendered role in society even as their means of livelihoods have been eroded by oil and gas exploration and exploitative activities.

The meeting also noted that beyond the livelihood and ecological effects of oil extraction, women also suffer health challenges such as miscarriages, stillbirth, high rate of birth through the cesarian section among others.

Participants equally discussed ongoing plans by ExxonMobil, Shell, and other corporations to divest their assets without proper measures to remediate the environment and pay adequate compensation to the communities.

Participants, therefore, resolved that the Act should be amended to reflect the interests of the community members, particularly the women and that women must be included in all the leadership structures of the Petroleum Industry Act Host Communities Fund in a 50-50 manner.

They also said that women must participate fully in all needs assessment activities as stipulated in the PIA, and their needs must be adequately captured in all the development plans adopted and implemented.

On Divestment the meeting agreed that communities must be consulted on an equal basis by ExxonMobil, Shell and other corporations seeking to divest and whoever desires to buy the oil assets before any divestment takes place.

Continuing the statement reads: ” That there must be a detailed livelihood, health and social impact assessment of the impact of 62 years of oil and gas extraction on the women of these communities.

“Where ecological, livelihood and health impacts have been established through an assessment process, the company MUST embark on thorough remediation and restoration processes.

“That the successor company to ExxonMobil and/or Shell must consult and discuss Corporate Social Responsibility benefits directly with women, using systems and methods created, established, and trusted by the women. For the purposes of empowering women on an equal basis, this must include the establishment of a distinct fund for women’s concerns targeted at addressing the development needs of women.

“That the successor companies must accept to buy both assets and liabilities left behind by the divesting companies.

” The Nigerian Government must ensure that the divesting companies own up and pay up for all environmental damages and human rights violations caused by the divesting companies during their years of operations before they are allowed to completely divest from onshore communities.”