CSOs condemn alleged move to increase salary of political office holders

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

CIVIL Society Organizations, CSOs, Thursday, condemned the alleged move by the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission, RMFAC, to increase the salary of political office holders.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Deji Adeyanju, said the Commission should shelf the move and avoid dancing to the tune of politicians.

Adeyanju also challenged political leaders to be sacrificial to salvage the plight of Nigerians based on the current economic realities.

He said: The move is irresponsible and shows that this current leaders have are completely out of touch with the realities of the present day Nigeria.

“In a situation where people’s salaries can barely take them home and instead of these politicians cutting cost of governance they told Nigerians to sacrifice their blood and sweat for the nation by removing subsidy, and they are not willing to sacrifice, and why should the poverty capital of the world funding such politicians? Even America Britain and others do not spend public funds on politicians.

“These politicians are to be doing selfless service and not to be paid; the president, vice president, governors, and others are not to be receiving salary but are to sacrifice for the poverty capital of the world including civil servants do not need official vehicles but should use their personal cars rather vehicles are to be bought for organisations that run essential duties including ambulances.

“Why Nigeria has remained poverty capital of the world is because politics is made attractive and that is why people kill and do all they have as ambition to get into political offices.”

The Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission, RMFAC, needs to suspend the bill to increase salary of political office holders.

Eholor said, “The Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission, RMFAC, is just suggesting based on their investigation and will summit the bill to the National Assembly who will the bill into law.

“But unfortunately, there is something that protects its citizens against this move, and in law if the citizens are not doing well and the economy is dwindling and over 70 per cent are above the poverty line there is no way you increase salary of political office holders, and the people they are saying they want to increase their salaries are the people who have been our problem as a country.

“There are two people whose salaries need to be increased, and they are the Nigerian Police Force, and they need reform, training and good welfare.

“The judges need to be paid very good salary to protect their conscience so they don’t subvert the will of the people.

“The RMFAC has the right to do what they did, but the 10th National Assembly should have a rethink with the state of the country.

“I have been saying in the past that that the area National Assembly members commit heinous crime is in their allowances but their salary is small, and what I am saying is let the legislature in Nigeria be turned into a part-timeDeji Adeyanju service and not full time in order for nobody to be asking for a jumbo pay and allowances because Nigeria can no longer borrow money.

“These people are no longer patriotic about serving Nigeria and Nigerians rather are concerned and conscious of amassing money.”