CSOs commend security agencies over peaceful transition of power

The Nigerian Armed Forces and Police have been commended for ensuring a peaceful, seamless, and successful transition of power on May 29.

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Sustenance of Democracy and Peace in Africa gave the commendation at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

In his address, the Executive Director, Dr. Ifure Ataifure, said the Armed Forces and Police ensured that the enemies of Nigeria’s democracy were neutralized.

“The role of the Nigerian Police in the conduct of the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria must be emphasized,” Ataifure said.

“From our findings, the Nigerian Police ensured that election materials and electoral officials were provided adequate security during and after the elections. This resulted in minimal cases of electoral violence across the country.

“The Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were exceptional and largely instrumental in the relative peace experienced across the country.

“The Armed Forces provided much-needed support to the Nigerian Police and other security agencies.

“The Armed Forces also ensured the success of the transition process from one democratically elected government to another.

“It was observed that groups and individuals that planned to disrupt the process were adequately addressed. This is indicative of the role of the Armed Forces in the preservation of democracy in Nigeria.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on the Sustenance of Democracy and Peace in Nigeria is using this medium to commend the security agencies for their invaluable contributions to the success of the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria and the smooth transition of power from one democratically elected government to another.

“The Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ensured that threats to democracy in Nigeria were neutralized.

“In our opinion, this indicates that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has remained the bastion of democracy in the country. “