CSO to Tinubu: Tackle insecurity, education, economy, environment immediately

…prioritize human rights, respect Rule of Law

…cushion impact of subsidy removal

By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, yesterday, tasked President Bola Tinubu, to urgently tackle protracted insecurity, fallen educational sector, hailing economy and degraded environment.

CAPPA made the call in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, where the CSO pointed out that Tinubu must adopt an economic framework that will wean the country off its over-reliance on fossil fuel, promote sustainable energy sources, safeguard human rights, and improve public services, along with a total overhaul of the nation’s security architecture.

In the statement, CAPPA drew Tinubu’s attention to his campaign manifesto, where he promised to work to revive the country’s ailing economy, which he was reminded of assuring Nigerians to boost the economy through job creation, initiatives promoting food security, and a holistic sector rejuvenation.

According to the statement, in particular, the President pledged to work in concert with global green energy trends and promote environmental justice by diversifying Nigeria beyond oil and moving the country out of the uninspiring ranking among the world’s top 10 flaring nations.

CAPPA assured of holding the President accountable based on his manifesto on the implementation of policies, programmes and projects including an effective pro-health consumption tax that will be dedicated to funding public health and reducing consumption of products like Sugar, alcohol and tobacco which are linked to rising cases of Non-Communicable Diseases.

It also tasked the new administration on quality, affordable and sustainable healthcare system, whereby public health is given the desired and deserved attention; access to clean water for the millions of Nigerians currently without it – an essential commodity and fundamental human right that is indispensable for preserving public health.

It further called on the President to fulfill his campaign promise to establish a national potable water campaign that aligns with this need, “we eagerly anticipate seeing this pledge come to fruition.”

The statement reads in part, “Indeed, we agree with this vision and believe that our natural resource wealth, and strategic position on the global stage grants us ample leverage to spearhead global discourse on green energy, climate change and environmental sustainability. We thus urge President Tinubu to prioritize green energy policies that will decentralize Nigeria’s reliance on fossil fuels and demonstrate to the world at large that economic prosperity and environmental stewardship can coexist.

“Education is another paramount area demanding immediate attention. A country is only as good as the quality of education bequeathed to its citizens. Yet, Nigeria has consistently struggled to prioritize education in its budgetary allocation, falling short of the recommended global benchmark of a 15-20 per cent allocation of national budgets to education.

“We therefore call on the Tinubu administration to step up to upgrading national education quality and standards by allocating more funds to education and implementing across all levels of the system, advanced pedagogical infrastructures that foster critical thinking, creativity, digital literacy and the acquisition of practical skills vital to improving national development and securing our spot in the global economy.

“As the President commences his tenure, we further appeal to him to fortify Nigeria’s democracy by safeguarding human rights, upholding the rule of law as promised during his campaign, and nurturing a government that is transparent, accountable, and immune to corruption and nepotism which have become the bane of our national progress.

“This is particularly important in the wake of the President’s bold move to eliminate fuel subsidies and re-channel funds towards the improvement of public infrastructure such as education, healthcare and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.

“We strongly advise President Tinubu to work to cushion the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians and righteously manage the nation’s commonwealth to inspire a prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive future for all.

“Ultimately, the hope of Nigerians lies in President Tinubu’s capacity to restore the country’s lost glory. CAPPA, alongside the Nigerian populace, will extend unwavering support to this mission.

“We remain hopeful about the future and stand ready to support the new administration in nurturing a culture of transparency, accountability, and public participation.”