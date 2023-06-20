CSO makes case for full implementation of Safe School Declaration 

*Identifies 3 problems hindering implementation

By Joseph Erunke

A civil society group, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC has called for full implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration, SSD, in the country.

This came as it said the lack of an effective and coordinated partnership between the government, CSOs, and other relevant stakeholders on implementing the SSD programs has been limited, leading to low demand for accountability from the government.

The group expressed worry that since 2018 when the Nigerian government adopted the Safe Schools Declaration,the policy is yet to be fully implemented just as it observed that schools do not comply with the standard protocols in line with the SSD project.

It equally observed that while over the years, there have been efforts at knowledge building about the SSD among some sections of the Civil Society Organizations in the country, public knowledge of the policy was still near zero.

Recall that Nigeria adopted the Safe School Declaration in 2018 to combat the problem of lack of safety and security in schools.

Recall also that the Nigerian government,in the closing days of 2022, signed and launched a N144.8 billion Safe Schools Financing Plan, which it said, would be implemented between 2023 and 2026.

According to the government,the plan will complement the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools,NPSSVFS, with its implementing guidelines, adopted in 2021.

But speaking on Monday in Abuja,during her welcome address at the Inception Meeting with Stakeholders,MDAs and CSOs/CBOs for the Effective Implementation of Safe Schools Policies in Nigeria, Executive Director of WARDC,Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the SSD was yet to be fully implemented in the country.

The Inception Meeting,she explained, “marks the commencement of the second Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) project spearheaded by Women Advocate Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) through the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).”

She identified three problems hindering full implementation of Safe Schools Declaration in Nigeria. These, according to her,are lack of awareness, capacity and network of the stakeholders and the public on the SSD; no legal framework to realize the SSD and lack of costed plan (roadmap) to implement the SSD.

Dr Akiyode-Afolabi said: “WARDC in the past, initiated the Safe and Secure Schools project titled ‘Promoting Dialogue within Communities for Security and Safety of Schools in Nigeria’ of the same theme, to strengthen the voices of CSOs and communities in engaging relevant stakeholders, policymakers and educational sector in developing an agenda for safe schools in Nigeria and drawing up a model, for the rest of the country, and plan of action in Borno, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

“Working with key partners; Gender Awareness Trust (GAT), Forward Action for Education Poverty & Malnutrition (FAcE-PaM), and Gender Equality Peace and Development Center (GEPaDC), the project led to the successful adoption of minimum standards on safety and security of schools and contributed to the national policy on the implementation of the SSD and other initiatives aimed at ensuring inclusion and participation of vulnerable groups particularly women and young girls.

“Schools and learning facilities across the country have been severely under attacks from non-state armed groups and are also susceptible to bulleting by the armed forces while responding to security issues.

“The problem appears intractable due to the lack of adequate responses by the governments, despite the country’s signing of the Safe School Declaration, a legally binding law domesticating the SSD that will promote effective implementation, enforcement and accountability.

“The government of Nigeria adopted the Safe School Declaration (SSD) in 2018 to combat the problem of lack of safety and security in schools. While over the years, there have been efforts at knowledge building about the SSD among some sections of the Civil Society Organizations in the country. However, public knowledge of the SSD is still near zero.

“Apart from the CSOs affiliated with the CSOs, the conversation about the declaration is still more of a dialogue between the federal ministry of education, of late, the federal ministry of finance and a few CSOs among those working on education and the emergency context.

“However, the SSD is yet to be fully implemented, and schools do not comply with the standard protocols in line with the SSD.”

According to her,”lack of an effective and coordinated partnership between the government, CSOs, and other relevant stakeholders on implementing the SSD programs has been limited, leading to low demand for accountability from the government. “

Dr Akiyode-Afolabi,who explained that the

project tackles the three mentioned problems,added that “the project will raise awareness of the SSD among key stakeholders to raise their voices and actions toward the implementation of the SSD.”

” Second, the project will enhance stakeholder capacity to demand for the adoption of a legal framework to promote the implementation of the SSD. Then, the project will also push the government to adopt a state-level costed /financing implementation plan of the SSD.

“This will be achieved based on a strong community voice, stakeholder in education, including community members, school administrators, community groups, women’s groups, media, and the public sector,”she said.

She further explained that the project is being implemented mainly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to facilitate a national legal framework, since the project’s focus is on policy advocacy.

” At the same time, the project is also being implemented in Lagos and Bauchi to bring regional pilot results to be replicated by other regions to have a national impact.

“The project is spearheaded by WARDC with four implementing partners; Syndicate in Supporting Women and Children Initiative (SISWACHI), West Africa Network for Peacebuilding Nigeria Chapter (WANEP), to partner with, in Bauchi and Lagos States respectively, Riplington Education Initiative (REI) and the National Human Rights Commission, both in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, all partners will work together on all the outputs and towards the successful execution of the project.

“Through the mobilization of CSOs, relevant communities’ platforms, professional groups, youth platforms, private sector interest, collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant agencies, a movement can be built to advocate for a formal legal framework that will contribute to legitimizing, promoting, and enforcing norms, policies and programs that can ensure safe schools,”she said

According to her,” The civil movement advocating for safe schools will serve as a potent platform for constructive dialogue with governments on their responsibility to ensure safe schools, and legislators on the importance of relevant legal frameworks.”

” Communities’ capacities are also built as part of the activities of the movement to demand for a legal framework for the implementation of the SSD at state level.

“With the resultant adoption of the SSD legal framework and passage of the SSD Law by the National Assembly, and the Federal and States Executive Councils compelled to adopt the legal framework with its implementing guidelines, the right to safe and violence-free education will not only become an issue of development but also an issue of human right. It will enable citizen’s groups to hold governments and others to account for their commitments, empowering people to advocate for rights related to education,” she said.