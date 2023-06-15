CSO hails Tinubu’s suspension of Bawa, says long overdue

EFCC boss, Bawa

…wants Bawa’s loyalties removed from EFCC

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, yesterday, hailed President Bola Tinubu’s indefinite suspension of the Chairman of the Economic Crimes Commission, EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Speaking on the suspension, the President and Founder, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, described the suspension as long overdue and acceptable.

Eholor said: “The suspension is long overdue and also a good step in the right direction and I’ll suggest that if possible he should be removed from the office and not just suspended.

“Those loyal to Bawa should also be removed from the top position of EFCC, so they don’t end up corrupting the new hands that’ll likely come onboard.

“Section 2 (a) (ii) of the EFCC Act 2004 clearly states that the Commission’s Chairman must be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent; and (iii) possess not less than 15 years cognate experience.

“So with this there is no way EFCC can be independent as far as the chairman is being appointed by the President and then confirmed by the senate.

“It would have been less independent if the top position was based on rankings just like The Police and Nigerian Army

He also counseled Tinubu on appointing an EFCC chairman who really merits it irrespective of his or her background, “Anyone worthy of the position should be appointed however the person should follow the core duties of EFCC to the later and not wait to be controlled by the President.”

However, he said such suspension would happen in the military and paramilitary security organisations.

“I am not expecting the same thing to happen all over the military and paramilitary sector, however, I still maintain my stand that the Nigerian Police must be reformed and every other thing will fall into the right place for a better Nigeria”, he added.